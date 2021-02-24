PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz gets bail in money laundering case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) approved on Wednesday the bail of PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz in a money laundering case.



Earlier, the LHC had dismissed the first petition of Hamza for post-arrest bail on Feb 11, 2020. He later approached the SC for the bail, however, was directed to move the LHC again as the grounds taken before the former were not discussed before the latter.



A two-member bench of the LHC comprising Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Asjad Javed Ghural heard the bail plea on Wednesday.

Special Prosecutor Syed Faisal Raza Bukhari appeared on behalf of the National Accountability Bureau, while Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervez appeared on behalf of Hamza.



The court granted the bail.

Hamza has to pay two surety bonds of Rs10 million each.

On June 11, 2019, NAB had arrested Hamza after the LHC rejected his interim bail in the Ramzan Sugar Mills and money laundering cases.

According to the accountability watchdog, the PML-N leader made five companies from 2006 to 2009 and did business of more than Rs19 billion.