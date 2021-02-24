Mandy Moore welcomes baby boy with Taylor Goldsmith

Last year in September 2020, Mandy Moore had announced her pregnancy on social media

American actor Mandy Moore and singer Taylor Goldsmith have welcomed their first child together.

The This Is Us actor made the special announcement on her Instagram as she shared a first glimpse at her bundle of joy.

"Gus is here. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parent,” she wrote.

“We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined. M + T,” she added.

Last year in September 2020, Moore had announced her pregnancy on social media, writing: "Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021.”









