Indian restaurant presents world's priciest biryani for Rs43,000 in Dubai

Instagram/Bombay Borough UAE/via The News

An Indian restaurant has presented the world's most expensive biryani at its outlet in Dubai and its price will surely leave you with a gaping mouth and eyes wide open in shock.

Now, we know that you've probably had at least one or two of the most famous types of biryani — such as Hyderabadi biryani, Bombay biryani, Sindhi biryani, Lucknowi biryani, Calcutta biryani, kachay gosht [raw meat] ki biryani, fish biryani, tikka biryani, shawarma biryani, Kashmiri biryani, and dum pukht biryani, among others — but world's most expensive one seems to take it up to notch to new heights.

Dubbed 'The Royal Gold Biryani', the world's most expensive, gold-garnished, heavenly biryani offered in Dubai has been topped with 23-karat edible gold — surprising, right? — and is prepared by the Bombay Borough UAE.



'The Royal Gold Biryani' is made from three different types of rice — comprising biryani rice, qeema rice, and white, saffron-infused rice — and weighs about three kilogrammes.

Small potatoes, boiled eggs, mint leaves, roasted cashews, pomegranate seeds, and fried onions are added to it to bring out a unique flavour. This is followed by a variety of grilled meats, such as skewered kebabs made from Kashmiri rams, spare ribs of lambs from old Delhi, Rajput chicken kebab, Mughlai koftay, and malai [creamy] chicken roast.

'The Royal Gold Biryani' is served with exquisite sauces, curries, and raita, as well as nihari, Jodhpuri curry, specialty almond sauce mixed with a raita made from pomegranate seeds, and edible golden leaves.

According to the Bombay Borough UAE's Instagram page, 'The Royal Gold Biryani' is priced at INR19,707, which is the equivalent to about AED1,000 or Rs43,300. Not only that but it's also served in a large gold plate and is available at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).



Although open to pre-bookings, the cooks at the Bombay Borough UAE say ordering on the spot "will take up to 45 minutes for us to prepare, but we will make sure you have the meal of a lifetime".

(AED1 = Rs43.32)