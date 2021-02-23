Netflix to release documentary on man behind infamous Laurie Loughlin college admissions scandal

Since news of the college admissions scandal involving Laurie Loughlin came to the surface, it brought a wave of flak over celebrities benefiting from the broken education system.

Fyre director Chris Smith and Jon Karmen, who has also worked for the same film, will be releasing a movie on the topic on Netflix on March 17.

This week the streaming giant released the trailer of the documentary promising fans of providing an eye-opening reality of the situation.

"Everything you've heard is true," part of a promotional tweet read. "But you haven't heard everything."

According to Netflix, the film "goes beyond the celebrity-driven headlines and dives into the methods used by Rick Singer, the man at the center of the shocking 2019 college admissions scandal, to persuade his wealthy clients to cheat an educational system already designed to benefit the privileged."

The streaming giant claims that the documentary features an "innovative combination of interviews and narrative recreations of the FBI's wiretapped conversations between Singer and his clients."

The brief teaser shows one of these "real conversations" although, the parties are not identified.

Take a look:



