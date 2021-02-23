Kajol looks back at her Bollywood career: ‘It took me a long time to come here’

Kajol claims it is only when you believe in yourself that the audience believes in you

Bollywood icon Kajol is one of the biggest names in the industry, having a number of hits under her belt as she stuns the world with her talent.

However, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor credits self-love to the success she has had in B-Town over the years, claiming it is only when you believe in yourself that the audience believes in you.

During her interview with Hindustan Times, the 46-year-old said: “I really am, I am lucky and I believe that it has to do with how much you love yourself and how much you believe in yourself. I think it has to do with how honest you are to your work.”

“I don’t think that it would work if I kept living on my laurels all the time. I never did. I just had to keep working, keep going ahead and keep thinking about what lies in the future rather than living in the past,” she said.

“I like myself the way I am today. It took me a long time to come here. I like who I am, like my hair, like me as I am even though I am not a size zero and you know all of it put together. It took me really long time to reach where I am today and I truly think that I like where I am today. You like me, you don’t like me, I am fine with it, too. You don’t have to like me all the time,” she added.