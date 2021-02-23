Sara Ali Khan was too ‘academically driven’ to think about acting before debut

Sara Ali Khan had no prior training to be in the performing arts before she made in big in B-Town

Sara Ali Khan has become a leading name in Bollywood despite having not been in the industry for a long time.

The Love Aaj Kal actor spoke about how her debut film, Kedarnath, and how it taught her how to act, while she had no prior training to be in the performing arts before she made in big in B-Town.

In her interview with Elle India, Khan said: “Growing up, I was very academically driven, and while I always had a love for acting, I knew I wasn’t going to be a leading heroine in a Hindi film.”

“So, I told myself I’d do other stuff. But the emotions I felt while performing, feeling things I wouldn’t ordinarily feel and making a group of people emote with me is what really excited me and pushed me towards acting,” she added.

“People would expect that I’d know things –being a star kid and coming from a filmi background. But on each set, I’ve learnt new things.”

“When I was a four-year-old acting only meant dancing on Kaanta Laga and when I was a teenager, I wanted to be Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… On the sets of Kedarnath, I didn’t even know that sometimes one shot has to be taken several times,” she shared.

“I think that’s when I truly realised what acting meant. The hard work, the dedication, all of it," she said.