close
Mon Feb 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
February 23, 2021

Kiara Advani says 'Bhool Bulaiyaa 2' to release in November

Bollywood

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 23, 2021

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani on Monday left her fans excited as she shared the release date of her upcoming movie.

Taking to Twitter, the actress posted a picture with her co-star Kartik Aaryan and revealed that their new film 'Bhool Bulaiyaa 2' would be released on 19th November 2021.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 iconic horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa.


Latest News

More From Bollywood