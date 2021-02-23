Kiara Advani says 'Bhool Bulaiyaa 2' to release in November

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani on Monday left her fans excited as she shared the release date of her upcoming movie.

Taking to Twitter, the actress posted a picture with her co-star Kartik Aaryan and revealed that their new film 'Bhool Bulaiyaa 2' would be released on 19th November 2021.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 iconic horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa.





