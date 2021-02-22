close
Mon Feb 22, 2021
Bollywood

Web Desk
February 22, 2021

Sophie Turner shares Priyanka Chopra's wedding picture on her birthday

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 22, 2021

Thousands of people took to social media to  send birthday greetings to Sophie Turner who turned 25.

Among them were Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who wished Sophie on her birthday.

While Priyanka shared Sophie's picture in her Insta story  her husband posted a throwback picture from his wedding.

The never-before-seen picture showed Priyanka, Nick, Joe and Sophie travelling in a car.

Sophie re-shared the picture taken at the wedding of Nick and Priyanka Chopra to her Instagram story.



