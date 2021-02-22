close
Mon Feb 22, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 22, 2021

Khloe Kardashian makes late father Rober Kardashian's birthday with touching post

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 22, 2021

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian shared an emotional post that left fans sentimental on Instagram.

The Good American founder shared a touching video of her late father Robert Kardashian on his birthday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also got candid in the caption sharing how much she misses him and how she loves him.

"Happy birthday daddy! Every SINGLE day, I miss you! EVERYONE here misses you! I know you’re in a better place but it never gets easier. I love you! I love you! I love you!" the caption read.

Take a look:



