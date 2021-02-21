close
Sun Feb 21, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 21, 2021

Queen looking forward to 'new beginning' with 'Magnificent Seven' after Megxit drama

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 21, 2021

The Queen is determined to "put on a united front" after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official parted ways form their royal patronages and military appointments.

According to sources close to the Sunday Mirror, the Queen "considers the matter closed" and is looking forward to "a new beginning".

The Queen has given the Palace instructions on what the royal line-up, which officials calls the Magnificent Seven, to carry out public engagements will look like.

This Magnificent Seven includes Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

