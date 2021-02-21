'PK' sequel in the works with Ranbir Kapoor joining the cast alongside Aamir Khan

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is reprising his role in PK and joining him is Ranbir Kapoor.

Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra dished the details about the upcoming exciting venture and also revealed that Ranbir Kapoor will also be joining the cast.

In an interview given to Mid-Day, he said: "We will make the sequel. We had shown Ranbir [Kapoor’s character landing on the planet] towards the end of the film, so there is a story to tell. But Abhijat [Joshi, writer] has not written it yet. The day he writes it, we will make it."

"We are not in the business of making money, we are in the business of making cinema. If making money [was our goal], by now, we would have made six to seven [instalments of] Munna Bhai, and two to three [editions of] PK. We seek joy, happiness and peace over a few crores,” he added.