Demi Lovato's friends extend support after new documentary details her dark past

Demi Lovato detailed her story of substance abuse and the mental health issues she battled

Demi Lovato is laying bare all about the dark past she had and the ordeal she had to endure as a result of it in latest docuseries Dancing with Devil.



The young songstress is getting wide appreciation and support from the industry for putting forth the truth about her dark times and being so raw and honest about it.

In the docuseries, Lovato detailed her story of substance abuse and the mental health issues she battled for the longest time.

Christina Aguilera has been one of the first to send encouraging words to the singer and wrote: "The ability to share, stay open, stay loving and show vulnerability is not only a strength of yours Demi, but a gift of an endlessly talented woman I love and respect. Keep shining my love."



Elton John who has always been open when it comes to the discourse of sobriety is also part of the documentary.

Once the trailer came out, he wrote: “So proud of you @ddlovato for opening up to the world about your addictions and the importance of our physical, emotional, and mental health.”