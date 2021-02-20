PSL 2021 winner will receive the same trophy Karachi Kings won in 2020

Karachi Kings skipper Imad Wasim holding PSL trophy.

LAHORE: The winner of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will lift the same trophy the Karachi Kings got after winning the 2020 season.

This is because in 2020 the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) changed the policy and unveiled a permanent trophy like the FIFA and UEFA treat their trophies with the winner taking it up but made to return in before the next tournament.

So, the winning captain of the 2021 edition will hold the same trophy as Imad Wasim lifted last year.

Cool facts about the trophy

The cricket board tasked the UK-based manufacturer, Ottewill Silversmith, to design the trophy which has an extensive portfolio and also designed the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Trophies for the past three editions were made by Swarovski.

The trophy features a three-dimensional star and a crescent on the top, which represent Pakistan. The 65-centimetre-long trophy weighs eight kilogrammes and has multi-coloured enamel strips around it to encapsulate different colours of the vibrant nation.

Whichever team wins it, will have it’s name embossed on it.