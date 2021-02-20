close
Sat Feb 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 20, 2021

BTS a sneak peek into upcoming MTV Unplugged performance

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 20, 2021
BTS a sneak peek into upcoming MTV Unplugged performance

South Korean hotshots BTS given fans an early peek into their upcoming MTV Unplugged performance special and ARMYs cannot contain their excitement.

For those unaware, MTV promises a never-before-seen version of many of their hit songs, in intimate settings for this project and is scheduled to premiere on February 23rd.

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Entertainment