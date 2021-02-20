BTS a sneak peek into upcoming MTV Unplugged performance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
South Korean hotshots BTS given fans an early peek into their upcoming MTV Unplugged performance special and ARMYs cannot contain their excitement.
For those unaware, MTV promises a never-before-seen version of many of their hit songs, in intimate settings for this project and is scheduled to premiere on February 23rd.