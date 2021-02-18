Dwayne Johnson to consider future presidential run

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has shown interest in running for president in the future.

Speaking with USA Today, the former WWE star said that he was really serious about making a bid for commander-in-chief.

"I would consider a presidential run in the future if that's what the people wanted. Truly I mean that, and I'm not flippant in any way with my answer," he said.

He added that he would make that choice on the basis of what the people decide.

"That would be up to the people. ... So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground."