PSL 2021: Phil Salt assures Islamabad United 'won't let fans down'

Islamabad United’s batsman from England Phil Salt. — Instagram/File

KARACHI: Islamabad United’s batsman from England Phil Salt has assured fans that the franchise will not let them down in the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“Guys, thanks so much for the support, keep getting around us, and hopefully, we will have a really good month and give you guys something to cheer about,” he said while speaking to The News.



The 24-year-old batsman eyes to be "on top of everything" that he's doing in the upcoming tournament.

“Top run-scorer, top wicket-taker, top catches, best-looking guy — all of the above,” he said when asked about his goals for the tournament.

“I love playing PSL, I love playing for Islamabad, and it is great to be here again to put on a show and have a good season,” the Sussex batsman said.



Salt, who previously represented Lahore Qalandars’ development squad, said that he loves to be part of the IU squad and is eager to make the upcoming season an “unforgettable” one.