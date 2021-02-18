close
Thu Feb 18, 2021
February 18, 2021

Pakistanis in Norway can now have dual citizenship

Thu, Feb 18, 2021
Pakistani Norwegian standing in queue for their turn before polls. Photo: Geo Reporter/File
  • Pakistani envoy to Norway Zaheer Pervez on Thursday said that Pakistanis living in Norway can now hold dual citizenship

  • In January 2020, Norway permitted its citizens to keep dual nationality

  • The development meant that Pakistani citizens no longer have to relinquish their original citizenship to become Norwegian citizens

Pakistani ambassador to Norway Zaheer Pervez on Thursday said that  Pakistanis living in Norway can now hold dual citizenship.

In January 2020, Norway permitted its citizens to keep dual nationality.

"Congratulations to all overseas Pakistanis residing in Norway on the announcement of dual citizenship," the ambassador said, adding that he will provide details about dual citizenship in Khuli Katcheri on February 25.

Praising Prime Minister Imran Khan,  the PTI leader Chaudhry Mudassir said that the premier has won hearts by allowing Pakistanis living in Norway to hold dual citizenship.

 The development meant that foreigners no longer have to relinquish their original citizenship to become Norwegian citizens.

