Pakistan, Egypt working towards enhancing bilateral ties

Pakistan and Egypt are working towards enhancing bilateral ties and dynamic multilateral cooperation.



Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi in Cairo Wednesday. He conveyed the warm greetings of Pakistan's leadership to the Egyptian president and appreciated the stability and progress achieved by Egypt under his able leadership.

Pakistan will always look to be a partner in peace and progress with Egypt and believes that the two countries could share their experience in countering terrorism and extremism, FM Qureshi said.

He stressed that the vision of “Naya Pakistan” was predicated on economic connectivity and ensuring peace within and beyond its borders.



According to the Foreign Office, President Sisi welcomed the foreign minister and reciprocated the warm feelings of the Pakistani leadership. He also accepted an invitation to visit Pakistan at the earliest opportunity.

Qureshi said his visit indicated Pakistan’s keenness to reinvigorate traditional bilateral relationship rooted in shared faith, culture and values.

The minister briefed the Egyptian president on the situation in Pakistan’s neighbourhood, in particular Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process, the ongoing human rights violations in Indian Kashmir and continued denial of the Kashmiri people’s legitimate right to self-determination.