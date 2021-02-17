close
Wed Feb 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
February 17, 2021

ECP seeks clarification from AGP over comments in SC hearing

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 17, 2021
The Election Commission of Pakistan's logo. — File photo 

Taking notice of the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan's controversial statement in the Supreme Court, Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday  summoned him seeking a clarification.

The AGP, earlier in the day during the Supreme Court's hearing of the presidential reference for the open ballot, had said that "people are roaming around with suitcases filled with money that will be used in the Senate elections."

In the notice, the Election Commission of Pakistan said that it had summoned the attorney general to get information on "who are the people carrying suitcases around".

Latest News

More From Pakistan