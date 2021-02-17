ECP seeks clarification from AGP over comments in SC hearing

The Election Commission of Pakistan's logo. — File photo

Taking notice of the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan's controversial statement in the Supreme Court, Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday summoned him seeking a clarification.



The AGP, earlier in the day during the Supreme Court's hearing of the presidential reference for the open ballot, had said that "people are roaming around with suitcases filled with money that will be used in the Senate elections."

In the notice, the Election Commission of Pakistan said that it had summoned the attorney general to get information on "who are the people carrying suitcases around".