close
Tue Feb 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 16, 2021

BLACKPINK reaches a monumental win on YouTube for ‘Icecream’ MV

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 16, 2021
BLACKPINK reaches a monumental win on YouTube for ‘Icecream’ MV

Pop sensation BLACKPINK recently amassed a major YouTube win their view count for Icecream music video (MV).

The music video for Icecream features a collaboration with Grammy award winning singer Selena Gomez and premiered on 28th August 2020.

The music video has currently has garnered over 501,417,532 views and it took about five months and 17 days to reach this milestone.

Check out the video below:


Latest News

More From Entertainment