BLACKPINK reaches a monumental win on YouTube for ‘Icecream’ MV

Pop sensation BLACKPINK recently amassed a major YouTube win their view count for Icecream music video (MV).



The music video for Icecream features a collaboration with Grammy award winning singer Selena Gomez and premiered on 28th August 2020.

The music video has currently has garnered over 501,417,532 views and it took about five months and 17 days to reach this milestone.

