Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second child to be their last

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on cloud nine as they gear up to welcome their second child.



And as their family grows, royal fans are bringing back the Duke of Sussex’s interview with conversationist Jane Goodall about his family plans with Meghan Markle.

Back in September 2019, Harry said in a Q&A, which appeared in British Vogue, that he hopes to have “not too many” kinds.

"I think, weirdly, because of the people that I’ve met and the places that I’ve been fortunate enough to go to, I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature. I view it differently now, without question," he said.

"I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…” he said before getting interrupted by Goodall who said she hopes the couple won’t have “too many” kids.

Harry quickly answered: “Two maximum!”

Earlier on Valentine’s Day, the couple confirmed via their spokesperson that the two were expecting their second child: "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”