Meghan Markle’s pregnancy details revealed by expert

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced the news about them expecting their second child, experts have started weighing in about the details.



According to royal expert Camilla Tominey, the Duchess of Sussex is seemingly five months pregnant and is expected to welcome her second child with Harry mid-year.

Speaking to Today Extra, Tominey said: "Normally you would expect news to come along when she is three months, but we think she is about five months.”

She went on to explain how the birth of the baby could coincide with other royal events.

"In June... it's the Duke [of Edinburgh]'s 100th birthday, it's Trooping the Colour, which the royals will go ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic,” she said.

"Whether he can do any of that remains to be seen, because obviously the timing does clash But I think we can safely assume we will not be seeing Meghan in the UK any time soon,” she added.