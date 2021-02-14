11-year old shot dead during a wedding in Karachi

KARACHI: A child was killed, while a man was left injured a man after an assailant opened fire at a wedding car near Kaemari Masan Chowk, Geo News reported on Sunday.

As per details revealed by the police, the 11-year-old deceased child was identified as Suresh. The child was reportedly sitting on the lap of the groom.

According to initial reports from police, the murder took place due to personal enmity.

The suspect fired only one shot at the car which hit the child and injured the groom.

The shooter was able to flee after firing the shot. The investigation on the matter is underway, police officers said.