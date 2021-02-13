Priyanka Chopra planning to make a banging Bollywood comeback

Priyanka Chopra got candid about the differences between Bollywood and Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra is gearing up to make her big comeback in Bollywood after her last release The Sky Is Pink.

The 38-year-old Baywatch star, got candid about the differences between Bollywood and Hollywood and their approach towards romantic films.

Speaking to Filmfare, she said: "Love is love and rom-coms essentially drive the same emotions. There are not too many differences apart from language and maybe the song sequences and possibly the degree of dramatisation… you know how we love the drama."

Regarding her Bollywood comeback, Chopra said: "I’m currently discussing some great projects and hopefully, I will announce something soon.”