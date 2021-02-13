Parineeti Chopra shoots down claims of female stars not getting along

Indian actor Parineeti Chopra opened up about the deep-rooted sexism in Bollywood and how women are pitted against each other.

Calling out the widespread idea about rivalry existing between the heroines of Bollywood, Chopra said there was no truth to the claims.

She went on to look back at her own experience in the industry during her interview with Zoom, and said: “This thing of women, actresses especially, not really getting along and being insecure... Actually, it is a lot industry-created and trade-created. I have had amazing experiences. Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl had four girls, Shuddh Desi Romance had two girls, Golmaal Again had me and Tabu ma’am.”

“I have worked in various places where so many women and ‘heroines’ were together. The discussion was always like, ‘Oh, do ladkiyaan (two girls)?’ I am like, ‘Yeah but also teen ladke (three boys). Why don’t we talk about the boys?’ Competition is between artists, it is not male or female,” she added.