Prince Philip struggled like Meghan Markle to fit in with the Royal family at first

Prince Philip reportedly struggled a lot in order to find his place in the Royal family at first like Meghan Markle, but the Duke eventually learnt to carry out his role with pride.

The Duke of Edinburgh was a talented naval officer and had to wave goodbye to his career when his wife became queen in 1953.

As the Duke of Edinburgh approaches his 100th birthday, a new biography offers a fascinating glimpse into his life.



Lloyd, the author of a new biography - "The Duke: 100 Chapters In The Life Of Prince Philip" - believes the idea of public duty superseding the quest for self-realisation is one that has fallen out of fashion.

Prince Harry has, with his wife Meghan Markle, chose a very different way and the author is in little doubt over how the Duke would view their choices.

According to Lloyd, "If Meghan had consulted him about the problems she had in fitting in, I have no doubt he would have told her of his own. He would have counselled her. But he would also have said ‘Put your head down and get on with it’."

The author added: "Prince Philip always had a profound respect for the Royal family. Duty was everything. He didn’t think, ‘Is this appropriate for me?’ He didn’t over-analyse."

The royal expert continued: "This idea that you should also have personal fulfilment was not something he would have considered. It’s a different generation."



According to the author, the Duke nevertheless has always been close to Harry. "He adores him and sees a lot of himself in him. The fact that this is Harry’s wife will not have helped. He will definitely see their decision to move abroad as a dereliction of duty."

As with Meghan, the Duke’s nationality affected how he was received here. “There was an element of xenophobia about some of the criticism [of Meghan],” says Lloyd.

“That was the same for Philip. Even though he had served with the Royal Navy, he was very much seen as a foreigner and many did not think him an appropriate match for a British princess.”



Philip like Meghan Markle withstood his own early troubles upon joining the Firm. But, according to the author: "He would have been very saddened that the younger royals don’t see it that way."