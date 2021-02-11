WhatsApp trick: How to share live location

WhatsApp logo.

WhatsApp, the world's most used messaging app, has multiple options that many users might not know of or are unaware of how to use.

One such feature is sharing a live location which comes in handy when you need to tell your loved ones about your current location or want to share it for security purposes.

The live location feature allows you to share your real-time location for a specific amount of time with the participants of an individual or group chat.

While you can control whether and how long to share your live location, you can also stop sharing your live location at any time. Once stopped or expired, your live location is no longer shared.

Individuals who you share your live location with will continue to see the location you shared as a static thumbnail image, and can tap the image to see your last updated location.

As WhatsApp conversations are secured, this feature is end-to-end encrypted as well, which means no one can see your live location except the people you share it with.

How to share your live location

Enable location permissions for WhatsApp in your phone’s Settings by tapping Privacy > Location Services > WhatsApp > Always. Alternatively, go to your phone’s Settings > WhatsApp > Location > Always. Open an individual or group chat. Tap Attach + > Location > Share Live Location. Select the length of time you'd like to share your live location. Your live location will stop being shared after the selected amount of time.



Optionally, add a comment.

Tap Send.





How to stop sharing your live location

Stop sharing your live location in a specific individual or group chat

Open the individual or group chat. Tap Stop Sharing > Stop Sharing.

Stop sharing your live location in all individual or group chat

Go to WhatsApp Settings > Account > Privacy > Live Location. Tap Stop Sharing > Stop Sharing.





Note: