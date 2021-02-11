Halsey details her excitement over David Dobrik’s pregnancy gift

Renowned singer and songwriter Halsey recently gushed over David Dobrik’s adorable pregnancy gift.



In the video Dobrik could be heard saying, "I don't know what to get a celebrity baby, so we went to Tiffany & Co. and we got this.”

At that revelation Halsey began squeeling in excitement and yelled, “Oh my God! Shut up! Are you serious? This is so cute!"

What made the moment even more wholesome however was when Halsey admitted, "This is my first gift I've ever gotten. I'm gonna tell the baby that. I'm gonna be like, 'The first gift you ever got was from David Dobrik’.”

Check it out below:



