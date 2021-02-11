close
Thu Feb 11, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 11, 2021

A look inside Princess Diana, Prince Philip's doting letters amid Prince Chales divorce

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 11, 2021

As Princess Diana was about to  split from Prince Charles, her father-in-law Prince Phillip extended support to her during those tumultuous times.

The pair often exchanged caring letters as reported by Woman & Home, in which Philip would sign off as Pa.

Prince Philip wrote to Princess Diana on July 7 1992: "I can only repeat what I have said before. If invited, I will always do my utmost to help you and Charles to the best of my ability. But I am quite ready to concede that I have no talent as a marriage counsellor!"

In reply, Diana expressed being grateful for the advice, referring him in the letter as Pa.

"Dearest Pa, I was particularly touched by your most recent letter, which proved to me, if I did not already know it, that you really do care," she wrote.

"You are very modest about your marriage guidance skills, and I disagree with you! The last letter of yours showed great understanding and tact, and I hope to be able to draw on your advice in the months ahead, whatever they may bring."

