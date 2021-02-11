PM Imran Khan says TLP's demands will be put forward in Parliament

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — AFP/File

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP)'s demands will be put forth in the parliament, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Thursday, following an agreement with the party.



In a statement, PM Imran Khan said that the government spoke to the TLP and the party has decided to extend the "deadline" given to the government from February to April 20.

It is pertinent to mention here that the TLP had demanded the French ambassador's deportation, ratification of the blasphemy bill, and a ban on French goods after blasphemous sketches were published in France that had sparked protests across the Muslim world.

TLP's chief Maulana Saad Rizvi had set a February-16 deadline for approval of the demands, for which his arrest was sought. However, his arrest, after police in Lahore surrounded his Iqbal Town residence, has now been delayed.

The Punjab government said that Rizvi's name has been included in the fourth schedule.