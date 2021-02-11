Saudi Arabia still not accepting applications for Hajj: Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri. Photo: Geo.tv

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Wednesday said that Saudi Arabia is still not accepting application from pilgrims for Hajj, therefore, the grand event might be affected this year as well.

According to a report by Geo.tv, while speaking to media on Wednesday, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said that he knows that people are concerned about the possibility of Hajj this year and he is "constantly in touch with the Saudi Arabian authorities in this regard."

The minister informed journalists that the Kingdom has not signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pakistan regarding Hajj yet.

It should be noted that Saudi Arabia allowed a limited number of pilgrims (10,000 people) to perform Hajj last year in view of the coronavirus pandemic.



Among the pilgrims who were allowed to perform Hajj, 70 per cent were foreign immigrants living in Saudi Arabia and 30 per cent were Saudi citizens.