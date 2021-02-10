Priyanka Chopra once lost out on two films after nose surgery went horribly wrong

Priyanka Chopra felt devastated after losing out on two movies following a botched up nose surgery

Priyanka Chopra has been reflecting upon the most significant turning points in her life, in her new book Unfinished.



While looking back at her journey in the film industry, the actress shared how the profession can be so unforgiving for women at times.

Recalling an incident when Pee Cee felt devastated after losing out on two movies following a botched up nose surgery, she revealed, "I felt devastated and hopeless."

The actor had to get the procedure done after she found it there was a polyp - a benign growth - in her nose.

Pee Cee added that the doctor "accidentally shaved the bridge of my nose and the bridge collapsed." When the surgery ended and she looked at the result, she said, she and her family were "horrified."



"Every time I looked in the mirror, a stranger looked back at me, and I didn't think my sense of self or my self-esteem would ever recover from the blow," she added.



Touching on how she lost out on two projects which were supposed to be her first, Pee Cee said, "As if the physical and emotional pain of the original and subsequent corrective surgeries weren't enough, this was a terrible blow."