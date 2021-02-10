Speaker Asad Qaiser responds to allegations of his involvement in 'horse-trading' video

Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qasier on Wednesday rubbished allegations that the "horse-trading" video was shot at his official residence.

The National Assembly speaker took to social media to deny any involvement in the matter, saying that the video had been shot at the Speaker House in Peshawar.

"The place that you see in the video is from the Speaker House in Peshawar. I have no link whatsoever with this episode," he said.

Qaiser further said that in 2018, PM Imran Khan had informed him about several PTI MPAs selling their votes for money, adding that the entire party had decided to take action against the PTI MPAs who were involved in the controversy.

"Statements like these are only an attempt to deflect from the actual issue," he said, referring to the statement against him by former PTI MPA Mayar.

Former PTI lawmaker Ubaid Ullah Mayar confesses to taking Rs10 million in bribe

A day earlier when the video went viral on social media, former PTI MPA Ubaid Ullah Mayar confessed that he and the other lawmakers from the party had received Rs10mn as bribe to sell their votes.

Speaking to Geo News, Mayar had said that he had taken the money on the "directives of the then chief minister of KP, Pervez Khattak."

Mayar had said that the PTI-led provincial government had "paid Rs10 million to all MPAs."

He had said that incident took place at the National Assembly speaker's house and it was the "provincial government which paid money to the MPAs and then made a video." He went on to say that he was "not aware of being filmed at the time of receiving the money."

"At that time, Pervez Khattak had formed a committee of 17 MPAs and asked us to vote for them, paid us the money, and promised to give us party's tickets," he had alleged.