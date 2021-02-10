KP Law Minister Sultan Muhammad steps down for alleged involvement in Senate votes scandal

Former KP Law Minister Sultan Muhammad. Photo: Geo.tv

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Sultan Muhammad has submitted his resignation after his alleged involvement in selling votes before the Senate elections of 2018.

On Tuesday, a scandalous video surfaced on social media in which Sultan, along with other PTI MPAs, could be seen allegedly accepting bribe before the Senate elections of 2018. According to Geo.tv, reacting to the video, Prime Minister Imran Khan and KP's chief minister Mahmood Khan asked Sultan to step down from his office.

KP CM Mahmood Khan said that the government has duly accepted Sultan's resignation.

Per the report, Sultan Muhammad decided to resign after his name was mentioned in the controversial video, saying that he is stepping down on "moral grounds."

Sultan Muhammad said that it was "an honour for him to be a part of the cabinet," adding that he is "unconditionally ready for all types of inquiries related to the scandal."

"I am confident that justice will be served and my name will be cleared," he said, according to the report.

The Chief Minister of KP has also directed relevant authorities to carry out a transparent inquiry into the video, adding that the KP government would "not compromise on transparency" and would ensure "equal accountability as per the vision of the prime minister."