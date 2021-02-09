Paris Hilton finally touches on Utah boarding school experiences

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Paris Hilton addressed the horrors she experienced at a boarding school in Utah during a court hearing.
The star provided her testimony to the court and according to People magazine she was quoted saying, "My name is Paris Hilton, I am an institutional abuse survivor and I speak today on behalf of the hundreds of thousands of children currently in residential care facilities across the United States.”
"For the past 20 years, I have had a recurring nightmare where I'm kidnapped in the middle of the night by two strangers, [expletive] and locked in a facility. I wish I could tell you that this haunting nightmare was just a dream, but it is not."
Before concluding, Hilton also added, "I was verbally, mentally and physically abused on a daily basis. I was cut off from the outside world and stripped of all my human rights."