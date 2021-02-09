close
Tue Feb 09, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 9, 2021

Punjab government imposes smart lockdown in Lahore's coronavirus hotspot areas

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 09, 2021

LAHORE: Six areas of Lahore have gone under  a smart lockdown in Lahore as COVID-19 cases continue to increase across Punjab.

It will last for the next two weeks.

The Punjab health department has issued a notification with clear instructions on what will remain open and closed in these six areas. The notification has identified the coronavirus hotspots.

These are the neighbourhoods under a smart lockdown till February 19.

  1. Street Number 1, Ali View Garden, Baidian Road in Cantt
  2. Street No 7 and 20, A Block, Phase 5, DHA in Cantt
  3. Street 21, W Block Phase 3, DHA in Cantt
  4. Main Street, Block C1, Faisal Town in Gulberg
  5. Street from House No 156 to 167, Chenab Block, Allama Iqbal Town in Samanabad
  6. Abdullah Street, A Block, Al Ahmed Garden, Manawan in Wahga

There has been a constant increase in the positivity percentage and prevalence of COVID-19 cases across Punjab in the last two weeks which poses a serious threat to public health, the notification read.

You can read the Punjab health department's notification below:



