Punjab government imposes smart lockdown in Lahore's coronavirus hotspot areas

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Six areas of Lahore have gone under a smart lockdown in Lahore as COVID-19 cases continue to increase across Punjab.
It will last for the next two weeks.
The Punjab health department has issued a notification with clear instructions on what will remain open and closed in these six areas. The notification has identified the coronavirus hotspots.
These are the neighbourhoods under a smart lockdown till February 19.
There has been a constant increase in the positivity percentage and prevalence of COVID-19 cases across Punjab in the last two weeks which poses a serious threat to public health, the notification read.
You can read the Punjab health department's notification below: