Punjab government imposes smart lockdown in Lahore's coronavirus hotspot areas

LAHORE: Six areas of Lahore have gone under a smart lockdown in Lahore as COVID-19 cases continue to increase across Punjab.



It will last for the next two weeks.

The Punjab health department has issued a notification with clear instructions on what will remain open and closed in these six areas. The notification has identified the coronavirus hotspots.

These are the neighbourhoods under a smart lockdown till February 19.

Street Number 1, Ali View Garden, Baidian Road in Cantt Street No 7 and 20, A Block, Phase 5, DHA in Cantt Street 21, W Block Phase 3, DHA in Cantt Main Street, Block C1, Faisal Town in Gulberg Street from House No 156 to 167, Chenab Block, Allama Iqbal Town in Samanabad Abdullah Street, A Block, Al Ahmed Garden, Manawan in Wahga

There has been a constant increase in the positivity percentage and prevalence of COVID-19 cases across Punjab in the last two weeks which poses a serious threat to public health, the notification read.



You can read the Punjab health department's notification below:







