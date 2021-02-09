close
Tue Feb 09, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 9, 2021

Ahsley Benson and G-Eazy call it quits after nine months of dating

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 09, 2021
It remains unknown when Ashley Benson and G-Eazy exactly called it quits

American actor Ashley Benson and musician G-Eazy have parted ways, less than a year after they started dating.

The Pretty Little Liars actor and the rapper parted ways, according E! News, ending their nine-month relationship.

While it remains unknown when the two exactly called it quits, the split had to be recent as they were only recently spotted out and about, holding hands while dining at Nobu on February 1.

Rumours about their split came afloat when fans noticed Benson unfollowed G-Eazy on her Instagram.

A source later confirmed to E! News, that the reports of their breakup are in fact true. 

