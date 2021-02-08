Shafqat Mehmood orders extensive consultation on National Education Policy 2021

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood attend meeting on Monday, February 8, in Islamabad, regarding the National Education Policy 2021.

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Monday ordered an extensive consultation process regarding the National Education Policy 2021.

He was presiding over a meeting of the education ministry in Islamabad during which he was briefed about the ongoing consultation and recommendation process related to the upcoming National Education Policy.

The minister said that all stakeholders in the education sector should be taken on board during the consultation process.

According to Geo.tv, back in December 2020, Shafqat Mahmood had announced that his ministry has started the process of formulating an education policy for Pakistan.