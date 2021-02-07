close
Sun Feb 07, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 7, 2021

Expecting mother Emma Stone's street style is sure to give you inspiration

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 07, 2021

Expecting mother Emma Stone is keeping it relaxed yet chic when it comes to her street style.

The actress, who is expecting her first child with hubby Dave McCary, was spotted taking a stroll in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old made sure she was comfortable but still fashionable as she showed off her baby bump in a long denim shirt, black leggings, loafers and a trendy bag.

Take a look:


