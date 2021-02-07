Expecting mother Emma Stone's street style is sure to give you inspiration

Expecting mother Emma Stone is keeping it relaxed yet chic when it comes to her street style.

The actress, who is expecting her first child with hubby Dave McCary, was spotted taking a stroll in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old made sure she was comfortable but still fashionable as she showed off her baby bump in a long denim shirt, black leggings, loafers and a trendy bag.

Take a look:



