Who designed Bakhtawar's reception dress?

Interest continues to renew in the high-profile wedding of Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and Mahmood Choudhry since they tied the knot on January 29.



With women earlier scrambling to discover to had designed Bakhtawar's nikah dress, the buzz has now redirected to the outfit she wore to her reception on January 30.

It has emerged that the reception dress, a fully embroidered shalwar kameez, was designed by Haris Ahmed, and the label has posted in great detail about the work put into it on its Instagram account.





"We are privileged to design this traditional shalwar qameez for Bakthawar Bhutto Zardari, daughter of former President Mr Asif Ali Zardari and late Benazir Bhutto on her reception day at Bilawal House on 30th January 2021," read a statement by the designer.

According to the statement, the team worked over 800 development hours "to bring this precious masterpiece" to fruition.

The traditional dress featured "finest quality" zardozi work — described by Ahmed as "the art of gold sewing" — and complimented by "real gota", an "intricate twist of glistening threads".

The label also showed a close up of the dupatta which caught the eye and fancy of many a woman closely following reportage around the wedding.

A day earlier the newly wedded couple shared some more photos from their wedding on their respective Instagram accounts.

Bakhtawar shared a photo from her mehendi occasion with the hashtag #MehendiVibes.

She can be seen dressed in a festive pink outfit as she walks under a decorated dupatta the corners of which are held by her brother Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, her aunt Sanam Bhutto and her sister Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari.

Meanwhile, her husband Mahmood shared a photo from the reception in which the couple can be seen walking among their guests.

Mahmood is dressed in a short sherwani pant suit, having taken care to also wear a mask, while Bakhtawar is seen wearing the beautifully embroidered Haris Ahmed outfit with a matching mask.

The outfits, similar in shade, appear to be green, though the actual colour may be darker.

According to the PPP's media cell, Dubai-based Choudhry is the son of Mohammad Younas Choudhry and Begum Suriya Choudhry and manages a diversified business. The family hails "from the old town of Lahore, Pakistan."

"Mr Younas migrated to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 1973, where he established businesses in the construction and transport industry," a statement issued by the PPP earlier read.

“Mahmood, the last born of five siblings, was born on July 28, 1988, in the city of Abu Dhabi," it added.



