Kashmir Solidarity Day: ‘Thank you Imran Khan’ posters appear in IoK

Posters thanking PM Imran Khan appear in Indian occupied Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD: The posters have appeared in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) thanking Prime Minister Imran Khan on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed across the world.

According to a Kashmir Media Service report, the posters displayed by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Alliance thanked people as well as the Government of Pakistan, for showing solidarity with the Kashmiris on the day every year.

The posters read: “Thank you Pakistan, thank you Imran Khan for effectively raising the Kashmir issue at all global platforms.”

The posters reiterated that the Kashmiris will continue their struggle till the achievement of the goal of freedom.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Abdul Ahad Parra and Jammu-based Sikh leader Narender Singh Khalsa in their statements in Srinagar hailed the sincere and pragmatic approach of the Pakistani government and its people to highlight the Kashmir dispute globally.

They said Kashmir Solidarity Day has assumed historical importance in reference to the Kashmir resistance movement and reminding the world powers of their obligations vis-à-vis the long-pending dispute.

APHC leader Advocate Devinder Singh Behl talking to people in Jammu urged India to immediately stop indiscriminate firing on the civilian population living along the Line of Control in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, President of Peoples Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti, in a Twitter message said Kashmir has been under the worst form of siege since August 2019.