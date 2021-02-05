PMD says Karachi to experience 'dry and cold' weather on Friday

A man wearing a shawl cycles on a road in Karachi, Pakistan.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said the southern port city is likely to experience "dry and cold" weather on Friday.

In its forecast released Thursday, it said there are "chances of dry weather and cold at night on Friday" and winds likely to blow from the north, northeast, and northwest.

"Today's maximum temperature is recorded at 27.8°C," it noted. "The minimum temperature in Karachi may remain between 12°C and 14°C tomorrow," the department said.

The maximum temperature, on the other hand, was expected to be in the 25-27°C range on Friday.

Moreover, the humidity in the port city was expected to be 50-60% in the morning and 15-25% in the evening, it said.