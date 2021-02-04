Queen decides to strip of Prince Harry's three military patronages

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly made up her mind to punish Prince Harry and will strip of his three military patronages.



A media outlet, citing senior palace sources, claimed that the monarch has lost her patience with the prince and finalised the decision to take these patronages away from the Duke of Sussex at the end of the 12-month review of the Megxit deal in March.



Her Majesty will have no choice but to deprive him from his three honorary military titles, including his beloved appointment as Captain General of the Royal Marines, if he is no longer a full-time working royal one year after Megxit.



The Queen will reassign these positions to other senior royals, according to the Daily Express . Prince William and Princess Anne may be assigned the new responsibilities.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior working royals last year in March and moved to US to live a financially independent life. But, the Queen left the door open for one year to a possible return of them into the royal fold.