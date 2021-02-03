Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia can return home via PIA amid kingdom's travel ban

KARACHI: PIA flights will continue to operate to bring back Pakistanis already in Saudi Arabia, the airline's spokesperson confirmed after the kingdom's decision to suspend arrivals from 20 countries, including Pakistan.



The ban goes into place at 9pm today (Wednesday), the PIA spokesperson said.



It has been imposed in the wake of a new wave of coronavirus.



Prior to the ban, PIA flights were operating as usual from Sialkot to Dammam, Multan to Madina and Islamabad to Riyadh.

The ban by Saudi Arabia excludes diplomats, Saudi citizens, medical practitioners and their families.

Saudi Arabia had said it would bar entry of people arriving from the UAE, Egypt, Lebanon, and Turkey, as well as the United States, Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Switzerland, Sweden, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Japan.

The country's interior ministry said the suspension includes travellers who transited through the aforementioned countries within the 14 days prior to their planned journey to the kingdom.