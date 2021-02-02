Shehbaz censured by judge for discussing politics in Lahore courtroom

Court tells Shehbaz Sharif to not discuss politics in the courtroom after he says there was "no corruption during out government"



Shehbaz Sharif thanks court for the order regarding his health



Presents the much-touted report on corruption prepared by German NGO Transparency International

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday told PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to stick to arguments and statements related to the money-laundering case against him and not discuss politics in the courtroom.

Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza, were presented in the court for the hearing after police escorted them under strict security.



The PML-N chief approached the rostrum, seeking permission from the judge to speak — which was granted. He began by thanking the court for its orders pertaining to his health and noted that his personal physician had been added to the medical board.

The former chief minister of Punjab presented the much-touted report on corruption prepared by German NGO Transparency International and addressed the judge, saying: "Look, there was no corruption during our government."

The senior judge in response told Shehbaz not to waste his time and let him do his job. The PML-N president should speak to the media — a platform available to him to speak about politics and other internal issues of Pakistan — and not discuss anything in the court except what was related to the case, the judge remarked.

Shehbaz, however, continued, saying the PML-N government had "fixed this corruption but it is a pity that corruption has risen today".

"Here's the report for those who keep making claims about reduced corruption. By the grace of God, we cut down corruption and served the people.

"NAB cannot prove corruption against me until the Day of Judgment," Shehbaz said, referring to the National Accountability Bureau, Pakistan's anti-graft watchdog.

The prosecution objected to Shehbaz's political remarks, saying only the case and legal matters should be discussed in the courtroom. The judge consequently advised him not to speak about politics in the future.

Shehbaz claims tests being delayed

Separately, the PML-N chief also raised the issue of his health, saying the jail authorities were constantly delaying some of his medical tests that were yet to be carried out.

Prison officials were making excuses to hinder the tests, he claimed, adding that they had only taken blood samples from him.

On the other hand, the cross-examination of the statement by regional tax officer Muhammad Sharif, the NAB witness, was completed.