PAK vs SA: Fan subs Jon Snow for Fawad Alam in cricket-meets-Game of Thrones meme

A fan of Fawad Alam has crafted a meme in which the left-handed batsman has been made out to be a warrior (literally), replacing his image with Game of Thrones protagonist Jon Snow.

The original scene from the hit HBO show Game of Thrones featured a broken and infuriated Jon Snow, who just watched his brother Rickon Stark die in his arms, unsheath his sword and brace for an assault led by thousands of men on many horses.

The scene captured the ferocity of the battle and was hailed by millions across the globe.

In a witty manner, a Twitter user replaced Jon Snow's image with that of Fawad Alam's, who instead seems to be facing the onslaught with his unorthodox stance.

One user likened the oncoming assault to former Pakistan cricket stars Ramiz Raja and Inzamam ul Haq and ex-Pakistan cricket team coach Mickey Arthur.

It remains to be seen whether Fawad Alam continues his run of form against South Africa in the second Test at Rawalpindi (scheduled to begin from February 4) or will he tank against the Proteas pace attack.