Tue Feb 02, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 2, 2021

Four killed in federal ombudsperson Kashmala Tariq's convoy crash in Islamabad

Tue, Feb 02, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Four people lost their lives and two other were injured in a road accident involving at least five protocol vehicles of Federal Ombudsperson for Harassment of Women at Workplace Kashmala Tariq in Islamabad.

The accident took place on Srinagar Highway.

Tariq's protocol  vehicles  broke a signal in sector G-11 and crashed into a motorcycle and car, killing four people and injuring two others, the police said.

Sources said Tariq’s husband Waqas Khan and son were also sitting in one of the vehicles. Her husband was reportedly detained, while her son and others flee the scene.

