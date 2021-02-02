close
Mon Feb 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
February 2, 2021

Isa Kaif looks gorgeous in latest photo

Bollywood

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 02, 2021

Isa Kaif on Monday left her fans swooning over  her as she posted a stunning photo on social media. 

The younger sister of Katrina Kaif has made a good name for herself in the Indian film industry within a short period of time.

Isa Kaif was recently seen in a music video for a song titled "Mashallah". More than 3 million people have watched her video since it premiered on YouTube in November last year.

Isa is nearing one million followers on Instagram where she often shares her pictures and videos.

Check out her picture below:


Latest News

More From Bollywood