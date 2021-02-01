PCB expects decision from NCOC on limited audiences for PSL 2021 fixtures

Pakistan Cricket Board’s Chief Executive Wasim Khan. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan said Monday that the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) was likely to make a final decision on having limited audience for the matches of the Pakistan Super League's sixth-edition.



Khan, speaking to The News, said that the PCB held discussions with NCOC officials today, while a decision on the limited audience's matter was likely to be made on Thursday.



“We had a brief meeting with the NCOC today and expect a reply on our request by Thursday,” Khan said.



The PCB officials, in today’s meeting, briefed the NCOC about steps it will take to ensure public health and safety if a limited number of fans are allowed to watch the action live.

Meanwhile, according to a source, the NCOC told the board that it will decide on due diligence and discussion with all stakeholders.

The PCB has sought permission to have spectators at 20% to 40% of the stadium’s total capacity in Lahore and Karachi, sources said.



PSL's sixth edition is set to start on February 20. The first leg will be played in Karachi before the tournament is shifted to Lahore for the second phase.