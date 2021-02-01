Reach out to Prime Minister Imran Khan with questions after 4pm today

You can get in touch with Prime Minister Imran Khan today (Monday) after 4pm sharp.



PM Khan will be taking questions from the public, Information Minister Shibli Faraz had confirmed a day earlier.

He said telephone lines will open at 4pm and people can dial 051-9210809.

The PM had promised to be answerable before the public twice every month during his first speech after his victory to become the prime minister.

His interaction over the course of the last year with people via video messages on social media or televised addresses have largely focused on the coronavirus pandemic, urging people to realise the importance of exercising caution and wearing masks so Pakistan can successfully reduce the spread of the virus.

